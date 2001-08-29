Survivor vets visit Big Brother

A pair of contestants from Survivor and Survivor 2 will be entering the Big Brother house on CBS next week for a little competition.

Gervase Peterson and Sue Hawk from the original Survivor, along with Jeff Varner and Alisha Calloway from the second Survivor are going to help CBS with a

ratings stunt on Sept. 5.

The four Survivors will take on the four remaining Big Brother contestants in a competition within the

on-going show's household grounds.

CBS executives aren't saying what exactly that game will be.

Earlier this week, CBS added a special Sept. 5 addition of Big Brother (8 p.m. ET/PT) to help it launch new reality series The Amazing Race at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special episode of Big Brother also just happens to go head-to-head with NBC's debut of reality series Lost at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Earlier this month, NBC announced it would air a special episode of Fear Factor on Sept. 5 to go head-to-head with CBS' debut of The Amazing Race. - Joe Schlosser