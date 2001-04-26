Survivor vets fill Hollywood Squares

In its major May sweeps stunt, Hollywood Squares has invited all Survivor: The Australian Outback cast members for a second edition of its "Survivor Week."

But unlike Squares' initial installment, which featured just a selection of the original Survivor team, next month's week, running May 14-18, will star all 16. Throughout the week, different Survivor contestants will be plotted out on the Squares grid to play the game and will also participate in various comedy sketches.

- Susanne Ault