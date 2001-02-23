Survivor slays Friends

Survivor: The Australian Outback opened up the widest gap between it and NBC's Friends in the latest Thursday night duel.

On Thursday (Feb. 22), Survivor topped an extended Friends and Will & Grace in all key ratings categories, including households, viewers and adults 18-49. From 8-9 p.m. ET/PT, Survivor averaged a 16.6 rating/25 share in households, 28.6 million viewers and an 11.8/28 in adults 18-49, according to fast-national data from Nielsen Media Research. In the same hour, NBC averaged a 12.9/19 in households, 19.8 million viewers and a 9.5/22 in adults 18-49.

CSI: Crimes Scene Investigation (CBS 9 p.m. ET/PT) won its time period in total viewers (20.8 million) and households (13.1/19), but NBC's comedy combo of Will & Grace and Just Shoot Me topped CSI in adults 18-49 (9.6/22 vs. 7.7/17). NBC's E.R. dominated the 10 p.m. hour once again, averaging 27.2 million viewers and a 13.8/34 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser