Survivor: Highly ratted

CBS said it will launch Survivor on May 31, but bigger news came from the New York Daily News, which reported that contestants in the show go rat hunting for dinner every so often on the remote island of Pulau Tiga, in Malaysia, where the 16 survivalists are each trying to win $1 million by, well, surviving. A CBS insider adds, "The rats are particularly tender over there." Who knew?

CBS will air the show for 13 weeks on Wednesdays from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS still hasn't said when Big Brother will debut. In that one, 10 people will spend 100 days in a house filled with cameras (and maybe rats?).