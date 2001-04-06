Survivor, Golden Pond on CBS sweeps sked

CBS unveiled its May sweep programming schedule, a lineup that includes Survivor: The Australian Outback's finale on May 3 and Julie Andrews in a live version of On Golden Pond (April 29). CBS also has a two-part miniseries based on the life of Marilyn Monroe (Blonde, May 13 and May 16) and the final episode of nine-year series Walker, Texas Ranger (May 12).

- Joe Schlosser