Survivor Betting Suspended

Offshore online-betting company BetWWTS.com (www.betwwts.com) has suspended betting on

the new

Survivor, citing a number of bets placed

on the same contestant -- it wasn’t saying which one -- all from new accounts in

Vancouver, British Columbia.

Usually, betting is light for the first episode of reality shows, the

company said, but it received a "deluge" of bets.

The company has twice before suspended betting on a reality show for unusual

betting patterns -- once in November 2002 on ABC’s The Bachelor, and on the

last Survivor.

At press time, another offshore betting parlor,

Intertops.com (www.intertops.com), said it was still taking bets on the show.