Survivor Betting Suspended
Offshore online-betting company BetWWTS.com (www.betwwts.com) has suspended betting on
the new
Survivor, citing a number of bets placed
on the same contestant -- it wasn’t saying which one -- all from new accounts in
Vancouver, British Columbia.
Usually, betting is light for the first episode of reality shows, the
company said, but it received a "deluge" of bets.
The company has twice before suspended betting on a reality show for unusual
betting patterns -- once in November 2002 on ABC’s The Bachelor, and on the
last Survivor.
At press time, another offshore betting parlor,
Intertops.com (www.intertops.com), said it was still taking bets on the show.
