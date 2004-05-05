Survivor Auction Starts May 9

Want to win that immunity necklace or re-light a few of those extinguished torches for your own backyard barbecue?

Fans of CBS' Survivor will get that chance May 9. That's when eBay will launch its Survivor All-Stars prop and memorabilia auction. Proceeds will benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation.

Among the items up for auction are the castaway's castaway torches; the immunity necklace and immunity idol; the voting urn and final ballots; Saboga, Mogo Mogo and Chapera tribal flags and banners; various "challenge" props and more.

Bidding begins May 9, following the West Coast airing of the show finale. The auction goes until May 23, with new stuff addded through May 13.

Survivor has partnered with the foundation on a number of earlier auctions, raising more than a million dollars to date.

