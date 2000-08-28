Trending

Surviving locally

By

From the nation's large markets to the small, CBS affiliates rallied behind Survivor to swell the audience bases for its newscasts.

In one of the more show-stopping examples of Survivor tie-ins, Rob Cizek, news director at WTVR-TV Richmond, Va., teamed up with WRXL(FM) to strand five women in a R.V. for the chance to win $1,000 in groceries.

Over at KIDK-TV Idaho Falls, Idaho, News Director Terry Miller came close to pulling off the stunt-of-all-stunts. He was planning to strand anchor Tim Vendt on Keefer Island, located in the middle of the state's Snake River.

Then, Miller was going to launch a canned- food drive, in which each turned-in can gave viewers one vote on how long Vendt stayed on the island.

Unfortunately, before it could happen, Vendt left to take a job at larger-market station KULR-TV Billings, Mont. Talk about being a survivor.

"I think it would have been fun," says Miller.

WCBS-TV New York and KCBS-TV Los Angeles produced countdown shows (leading into Survivor's two-hour finale) that handily won their time periods.

Wcbs' go at it, which featured its in-house chef Tony Tantillo serving up barbecued worms to a live audience, nabbed a 10.1/17 metered-market average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Time period runner-up was wabc's Wheel of Fortune (9.8/17).

Similarly impressive was kcbs' effort, which netted an 11.6/20; its closest rival was kttv Fox's The Simpsons (5.5/9).

Their late-night newscasts were also propped up high. Wcbs' news (11.4/20) won its time period and was the highest-rated 11 p.m. newscast of the year for the station. Kcbs' 11 p.m. show nabbed a 9.2/20, swiping the late-night newscast title from perennial victor knbc (6.4/20).

Kcbs News Director Roger Bell exclaimed, "I might just write in [CBS Television President and CEO] Les Moonves as president on election day."