Survey: Reality TV Affects How Teen Girls View Themselves

Teen

and tween girls who regularly view reality television expect a higher

level of drama, aggression, and bullying in their own lives, while

measuring themselves primarily by their physical attractiveness.

That is according to a national survey by the Girl Scout Research Institute, "Real to Me: Girls and Reality TV."

The

survey found that the majority of girls (86%) think that females on

reality TV shows purposely pitted against each other to drive excitement.

When asked if "gossiping is a normal part of a relationship between

girls," of those who watch reality TV, 78% said yes, while only 54% of

girls who do not watch those shows, concurred.

When

asked about romantic relationships, a higher percentage (74-63%) of

those who view reality television said that "girls often have to compete

for a guy's attention."

"Girls

today are bombarded with media -- reality TV and otherwise -- that more

frequently portrays girls and women in competition with one another

rather than in support or collaboration. This perpetuates a 'mean-girl'

stereotype and normalizes this behavior among girls," states Andrea

Bastiani Archibald, Ph.D., developmental psychologist, Girl Scouts of the

USA. "We don't want girls to avoid reality TV, but want them, along

with their parents, to know what they are getting into when they watch

it."

Girls

who view reality TV are also more concerned on their physical

appearance. 72% say they spend a lot of time on their appearance vs. 42%

of non-viewers, while more than a third (38%) agree that a girl's value

is based on how she looks.

"We

also want to emphasize the many positive benefits to reality TV,

including its role as a learning and motivational tool," states

Kimberlee Salmond, senior researcher, Girl Scout Research Institute.

"For example, we know that many girls receive inspiration and comfort

from reality TV and that 62 percent of girls say that these types of

shows have raised their awareness of social issues and causes."

The

survey found some positive effects that reality television can have on

teen girls: 68% agree that such fare "make[s] me think I can achieve

anything in life" and 48% argue that it "help[s] me realize there are

people out there like me." 75% of girls say that reality TV depicts

people with different backgrounds and beliefs.

