Survey of Executive Search Professionals Reveals Best and Worst Cities for Attracting Top Talent

Any savvy executive looking to make a move -- career- and/or

location-wise -- wants to do things right. So, all things being equal, what are

the most attractive cities, the ones that hit highest on the professional and

quality-of-life scales? According to a survey of executive search professionals

conducted by Heidrick & Struggles, execs should put Atlanta, Chicago,

Denver and Dallas at the top of their lists.





The survey, which polled 50 U.S. search consultants,

produced findings similar to another study conducted by H&S in 2010.





"For companies, this study provides general insights and

trends on how attractive their location is perceived, as well as setting and

managing expectations for how quickly it will be able to attract the right

talent to their company," says Maribel Langer, associate principal of leadership

consulting at Heidrick & Struggles. "Will they need to contact 20 or 200

prospective candidates? The desirability of location directly affects the

amount of time, cost and effort needed to recruit top leadership talent."





"You can't run a successful long-term business without the

right talent in place regardless of what city you are based in, from C-level

leadership to entry-level positions," adds Rusty O'Kelley, managing partner,

leadership consulting for the Americas at H&S.





Some of the findings may seem surprising, at least when it

comes to major cities. But New York City and San Francisco, for instance, draw

mixed reactions. They are both considered easy and difficult to recruit to by

the consultants. On one hand, there are expansive job opportunities, but on the

other, cost of living can be a barrier to many executives, generally speaking;

of course, that depends on the salary offered.





On the opposite end, cities that face job relocation issues

by executives include those with slower economic growth or shrinking

populations, such as Detroit, or many cities in southern states such as

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the study shows.





The survey finds that Atlanta is perceived as the city to

where it is easiest to recruit people, with 70% of the participants saying it

has a strong business infrastructure, affordability and a good quality of life.





Chicago was also viewed as a highly recruitable city with

strong culture, ethnic diversity, moderate cost of living and good public

transportation.





Denver is attractive for active adults and those with an

interest in outdoor lifestyles, while Dallas has several Fortune 500 companies

and affordable living.





"Not only are these four cities popular in the U.S., they

are also garnering international attention when it comes to attracting the best

talent globally," O'Kelley says.





Among the other survey findings:





Talent is slow to relocate today because it is

more difficult to do than it was 10 years ago. Reasons include: decline of the

housing market and underwater mortgages and real estate; less willingness to

uproot families; and having to re-establish professional networks.

Compelling relocation packages are not what they used to be.

The biggest relocation challenge can often be when both spouses have

professional careers to consider and one may not want to relocate.