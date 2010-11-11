Survey: 22% of Americans Canceled or Cut Back Cable TV in Last Six Months

Penny-pinching

consumers are still putting the hurt on cable: About one in five

Americans canceled or scaled back their cable TV service in the last six

months to save money, according to a new poll from research firm Harris

Interactive.

About 22% of respondents said they downgraded or

eliminated their cable TV service, and another 21% considered it over

that time, Harris found. The online poll of 3,084 U.S. adults age 18 and

older was conducted Oct. 11-18.

The percentage of U.S. consumers

who say they've cut back or eliminated cable hasn't changed in the last

year, according to Harris. In February 2010, 22% of respondents affirmed

cable cutbacks, while 21% did in October 2009.

On the most recent

survey, 28% of consumers 34 to 45 (Gen Xers) said they canceled or cut

cable, followed by the 46-64 baby boomers (23%) and 18-33 Echo Boomers

(22%). Of the 65-plus "matures" cohort, just 13% said they dropped or

cut back cable TV.

Meanwhile, 17% of respondents said they

canceled their landline phone service and are only using their cell

phone, while another 17% have changed or canceled cell phone service.

The

most popular money-saving measures on the Harris poll: 62% of U.S.

consumers have been purchasing more generic brands in the last six

months, and about 45% are brown-bagging lunch instead of purchasing it.

