SuperBowl XLVI Will Be Streamed Live

In a notable development for streaming media, Super Bowl,

Pro Bowl and NBC's Wild Card Saturday doubleheader will be streamed live for

the first time, making the games available not only on TV, but will also online

and available on select mobile phones, the NFL announced today.

NBC's postseason games, which included the Super Bowl, the

Pro Bowl and the Wild Card Saturday, will be broadcast on NBC as well as

streamed live on NFL.com and NBCSports.com.

The games will also be available on NFL Mobile only from

Verizon.

These agreements marks the first time that postseason games

will be available in the U.S. via live online streaming and via a mobile app.

The live NFL.com and NBCSports.com coverage will come from

NBC's TV coverage of the games. The stream will also include additional camera

angles, in-game highlights, live statistics and other interactive elements.

"We are pleased to work with our partners NBC and Verizon to

bring our fans more ways to watch their favorite sport during their favorite

time of the year," said Hans Schroeder, NFL senior VP of media strategy and development

in a statement.

"With a heritage of streaming live NFL games since 2008, we

are especially excited to now bring our unique and innovative SNF Extra video

experience to the NFL Playoffs, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl," said Rick Cordella, VP

and general manager, NBC Sports Digital Media in a statement. "By adding

multiple camera angles, HD-quality video, DVR controls along with social

interactivity, our online streaming represents a compelling, second-screen

experience that nicely complements NBC's on-air presentation."