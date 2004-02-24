Super Millionaire Produces Big Winners

ABC’s revamped Super Millionaire is only two nights old and the show has already had two big winners.

Monday night, 33-year-old Robert Essig won $1 million. Essig used his three "lifelines," for outside help, to answer the $100,000, $500,000, and $1 million questions correctly. Essign ultimately walked away from the $2.5 million question.

The show’s first night won the evening, drawing an average audience of 17.5 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings. During that show, 31-year-old Todd Kim won $500,000.

ABC has brought back Super Millionaire for five nights during February sweeps. In the new version, contestants can win a $10 million grand prize, up from $1 million when the program was a prime time staple three years ago.