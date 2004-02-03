Super Bowl XXXVIII Reigns as Most-Watched
The final numbers are in, and Nielsen Media Research estimated that 143.6 million viewers watched part of Super Bowl XXXVIII Sunday evening.
The game became the most-watched Super Bowl ever, surpassing last year’s record of 138.9 million viewers.
Average tune-in throughout the game was almost 89.6 million, the highest average viewership since the 1998 telecast.
Viewership to the game, a nail-biter between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers that was decided in the final seconds, peaked in the last half-hour when 98.5 million fans were watching.
Janet Jackson also got plenty of exposure. Nielsen estimates that 6.6 million kids 2-11 were watching at about the time that CBS’s little halftime fiasco developed when Justin Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson’s bodice, exposing her right breast to the nationwide audience. Another 7.3 million teens 12-17 were tuned in at that time as well.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.