Super Bowl, Super Transmission

Capitol Broadcasting Co.'s WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., started its high- definition newscasts following Super Bowl XXXV and Survivor: The Australian Outback. It made extensive use of DVCPRO HD equipment from Panasonic Broadcast and Television Systems. On Sunday, the CBS affiliate began to shoot, record and edit its daily newscasts in Panasonic's digital component 100-Mb/s format.