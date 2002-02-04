Super Bowl sets Fox record

Sunday's dramatic Super Bowl ending lifted Fox's ratings, and the game

finished as the fifth-most-watched program in TV history.

Fox averaged a 40.4 rating/60 share, according to preliminary data from

Nielsen Media Research, and Fox researchers estimated that 131.7 million viewers

watched all or a portion of the New England Patriots' 20-17 victory over the St.

Louis Rams.

The audience total is the highest ever in Fox's history and ranks as the

most-watched program on TV since 1998's Super Bowl XXXII.

The 40.4/60 equals that of CBS' coverage of last year's Super Bowl between

the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants (40.4/61).

Fox's special one-hour edition of comedy Malcolm in the Middle

followed with 21.5 million viewers and an 11.5/21 in households.

Just over 30 million viewers watched at least a portion of Malcolm --

its most-watched episode to date.

A year ago, CBS used the Super Bowl to launch the second installment of

Survivor, attracting 45.4 million viewers and a 24.5/39 household rating

for the first episode from Australia.

NBC's Super Bowl stunt with Playboy Playmates competing on Fear Factor

at halftime and after the game was a 'nonfactor,' according to Fox

executives.

Fear Factor's special halftime installment averaged 11.4 million viewers,

a 5.6/9 in households and a 5.4 rating in adults 18 through 49. The one-hour

episode at the conclusion of the Super Bowl averaged 11.1 million viewers and a

5.1 rating.

Fox's halftime telecast featuring band U2 averaged a 38.3/58 rating in

households.