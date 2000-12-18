Sunshine Candidate

With pressure for some bipartisan picks in a new administration, Florida Democrat Julia Johnson is in a position to grab a spot at the FCC. Johnson is well connected, having served on Florida's Public Service Commission 1992-1999, appointed by late Democratic Governor Lawton Chiles. But Florida Governor Jeb Bush named her to head a task force on Internet technology in 1999. Today, Johnson is VP, communications, with Milcom Technologies, an Orlando-based company that finds commercial uses for military technology. Johnson acknowledges her place in the sun, but says that she's enjoying being an entrepreneur. "I don't want to go back into public service until I've learned all about this," she says.