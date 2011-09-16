'Sunny' Premiere Gains Viewers, Drops in Demo

Thursday night's season-seven premiere of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gained 3% in total viewers year to year to 2.3 million, but was off 5% in adults 18-49, down to 1.7 million.

It was the FX comedy's most-watched premiere since season three.

The return of animated comedy Archer, in the first episode of a special three-week run, fared less well, down 23% in total viewers to 1.2 million and off 8% in the demo to 903,000 watchers compared to its season two premiere in January.

Archer officially launches its third season in January paired with new animated comedy Unsupervised, which FX picked up on Thursday.