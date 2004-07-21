Sunday Ticket Buys More HD

DirecTV Inc. will offer up to 100 National Football League games in HDTV to subscribers to the NFL Sunday Ticket service.

That's with a big assist from Fox Sports, which will produce nearly all of its regular season games in HD.

That's a five-fold increase from its NFL HD offerings last year, says DirecTV.

Sunday Ticket gives subscribers access to every NFL game, with some blackout restrictions. A subscription for the season costs $249.

