Sunday Ticket Buys More HD
DirecTV Inc. will offer up to 100 National Football League games in HDTV to subscribers to the NFL Sunday Ticket service.
That's with a big assist from Fox Sports, which will produce nearly all of its regular season games in HD.
That's a five-fold increase from its NFL HD offerings last year, says DirecTV.
Sunday Ticket gives subscribers access to every NFL game, with some blackout restrictions. A subscription for the season costs $249.
