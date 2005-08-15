Sunday is My Kind of Night for ABC

New reality shows topped comedy repeats as ABC beat Fox in the Sunday night contest for 18-49 year-old viewers, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Aug. 14. (Fast nationals are time-period estimates that are subject to chance after final results are tallied.)

ABC averaged a 3.1 rating and 9 share in the demo, largely on the strength of a two-hour Extreme Makeover block that posted a 3.78/11 from 7-9 p.m. and won the first two hours of prime. The series debut of variety-reality hybrid My Kind of Town aired at 9 and drew a 2.9/7, tying Fox for the the hour. At 10, the rerun of Desperate Housewives notched a 2.1/5.

Fox’s reruns were in second place, averaging 2.4/7 for the night. Malcolm in the Middle scored a 1.5/5 at 7 p.m., followed by King of the Hill (1.6/5) at 7:30 p.m. The Simpsons aired at 8 p.m., posting a 2.7/8, followed by strong showing from Family Guy at 8:30 (3.2/8) and 9 p.m. (3.2/8). American Dad notched a 2.7/7 at 9:30.

CBS was in third place at 2.0/6. At 8 p.m., 60 Minutes posted a 2.1/7. A Cold Case repeat brought in a 1.7/5 at 8 p.m. The miniseries Living With the Dead was somewhat lifeless from 9-11 p.m. at 2.0/5.

NBC was in four with 1.8/5 for the night, airing the U.S. Gymnastics Championship (1.1/4) at 7; two reruns of Law & Order: Criminal Intent repeat at 8 (1.3/3) and 9 (2.4); and Crossing Jordan (2.5/6) at 10 p.m.

Finishing in last place with an average .8/2, The WB aired Charmed (.7/2) at 7 p.m. and buddy movie The Brothers (.8/2) from 8-10 p.m. (UPN does program Sunday nights.)