SundanceTV's 'Rectify' Gets Fourth Season

SundanceTV has renewed Rectify for a fourth season ahead of the Peabody Award-winning drama’s third season premiere.

The series, which returns Thursday at 10 p.m., will have a fourth season sometime next year with an undetermined number of episodes. After increasing from six episodes to ten in its second season, the third season is back down to six. The show, from creator Ray McKinnon, stars as Aden Young as Daniel Holden, a man who returns to his small hometown in Georgia after 19 years on death row.

"Even in an increasingly crowded field of dramas on television, Rectify has established itself as something special," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC and SundanceTV. "What Ray McKinnon, this incredible cast and everyone associated with the show have been able to achieve is remarkable, and we are so pleased to usher in this third season with an order for a fourth. Rectify has had such a huge impact in establishing SundanceTV as a home for high-quality, intelligent drama. We are excited to continue this important partnership with Ray and the entire team."

Although critically acclaimed — it made multiple top 10 lists from critics the past two years — Rectify has perennially low ratings. Its second season finale on Aug. 21, 2014 drew just a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49 (rounded from a 0.05) and 165,000 viewers.