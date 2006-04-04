Sundance Wants More Iconoclasts

Sundance has picked up another flight of Iconoclasts, the six-episode series that pairs "two rule-breaking independent visionaries" who give viewers a tour of their respective creative processes and accomplishments.

The next six-episode flight will launch Oct. 26. Sundance founder Robert Redford, one of the pairs of iconoclasts (with Paul Newman) from the first season, is executive producer.

The show is a co-production of Sundance, Grey Goose Entertainment, and Conde Nast Media Group.

First-season pairings, in addition to Redford and Newman, were Samuel L. Jackson and Bill Russell, Tom Ford and Jeff Koons, Mario Batali and Michael Stipe, Brian Grazer and Sumner Redstone, and Renèe Zellweger and Christiane Amanpour.

