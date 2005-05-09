Sundance Series To Unite Icons

Sundance Channel, in partnership with Grey Goose Entertainment and Conde Nast Media Group, will create an original limited series called Iconoclasts. Airing weekly on the channel starting in November, the six-part show unites an icon from one industry—art, fashion, food, music, sports, etc.—with an icon they admire from another industry, and lets the former pick the brain of the latter.

The series, the first from Grey Goose Vodka’s TV, music and film group, will be executive produced by Sundance founder Robert Redford, as well as Jon Kame of @ radical.media.com (which produced Court TV’s The Exonerated), Michael Davies (Who Wants To Be a Millionaire) and Chris Moore (Project Greenlight).

Sundance recently laid off some 10 staffers—mostly in programming—to shift focus away from internal production and toward commissioning, licensing and marketing more films, documentaries and narrative TV series. Last month, the channel bought the rights to Canadian comedy series Slings and Arrows, to premiere in August, and Australian Broadcasting Corp. comedy Kath & Kim, to bow in December.

Conde Nast Media Group, which backs corporate sales and marketing for Advance Magazine Group’s magazines and web sites, will associate produce and help promote Iconoclasts. Sundance, a joint venture of NBC Universal, Robert Redford and Showtime Networks Inc., airs ad-free independent films and TV shows.