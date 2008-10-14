Sundance Renews ‘Green Porno’

Fish do it, eels do it, even educated seals do it, so Sundance is saying let's do it, let's renew Green Porno.

Sundance Channel has greenlit eight more Webisodes of Isabella Rosellini's series of shorts, Green Porno, about how birds and bees do it. This time, however, Rosellini will shift her focus from land to look at sex in the sea.

The new episodes, slated to debut in April 2009 on sundancechannel.com, will include the mating habits of squid, starfish, barnacles and a host of others.

The shorts, produced by Rosselini, Jody Shapiro and Rick Gilbert, will also be distributed by FremantleMedia Internationally starting next year.