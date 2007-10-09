Sundance Picks Up Three Series

Sundance Channel acquired On the Road in America, Aussie sketch show Big Girl’s Blouse and the first two seasons of British comedy Pulling.

On the Road in America follows four Arab students from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Egypt, respectively, as they travel across the United States over a 10-week period. The 12-episode series will make its debut on the network in 2008.

Big Girl’s Blouse, an Australian sketch-comedy show, is from the creators of Kath and Kim, which Sundance also airs.

“Sundance Channel viewers are huge fans of Kath and Kim,” executive vice president and general manager of programming and creative affairs Laura Michalchyshyn said in a statement. “So we are very excited to present the U.S. premiere of the early work from some of Australia’s finest comedians -- Jane Turner, Gina Riley and Magda Szubanski.”

Eight episodes of Big Girl’s Blouse will be joining Kath and Kim on Sundance in 2008.

Pulling, the BAFTA award-winning BBC 3 show, will make its U.S. television debut on Sundance in 2008. The comedy follows a young woman who, due to a fear of settling down, calls off her wedding and moves in with her friends. The deal is for the first two seasons of the show, totaling 12 episodes.