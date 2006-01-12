Sundance To Inbound B-Ball Series

Sundance has given the go-ahead to Nimrod Nation, an eight-part documentary series on high school basketball.

The show, produced by FremantleMedia and Weiden + Kennedy, looks at Watersmeet, Mich., and its obsession with hunting and the local basketball team, the Nimrods.

The series is from Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture) and Kevin Proudfoot from Weiden + Kennedy.

It is scheduled for a 2007 premiere.

