Sundance Channel Restructures Marketing Department

Sundance Channel has restructured its marketing department to reflect the growth of cross-platform and multi-platform deals. Companies are increasingly remaking their marketing departments to reflect the rise in new media and the need to integrate the sales of ads and sponsorships across many platforms rather than along linear-channel lines of the past.

Kim Gabelman, VP of branded entertainment, will now get a support structure reporting directly to her.Lisa Ellenbogen, the director of consumer marketing, has been upped to VP. Most marketing department staffers will now report to them. They, in turn, will report to Kirk Iwanowski.Added to the branded entertainment and sponsorship area are Todd Peters, director of sponsorship sales, who comes from Outside Magazine; and Jaime Przekop, sales marketing manager, who had been with Nickelodeon.Sundance also hired Christina Dowdell, formerly with Rainbow, as director affiliate marketing and VOD. She will also report directly to Iwanowski. Greg Vuono, who has been upped from affiliate marketing coordinator to supervisor of affiliate marketing and VOD, will report to Dowdell.Laura Giacolone has also been promoted from manager of marketing to director of consumer marketing. She will report to Ellenbogen.