Sundance Acquires ‘Green’ Documentaries

Sundance Channel acquired six documentaries to air on The Green, the network’s weekly primetime “green” programming block.

The films will make their debut on the network beginning Oct. 9 with We Feed the World, an Austrian film documenting food production and distribution.

The next film to air will be Energy War Oct. 23, which highlights and explores the geopolitical consequences of being dependent on oil and natural gas.

From there, one new documentary will debut every two weeks through Dec. 11, with the final film airing Dec. 18.

The other four films are Radiant City, which takes a look at life in suburbia; Before the Flood, featuring the island of Tuvalu and how global warming could affect it; Strange Culture, which examines a criminal case involving murder and genetically modified food; and Somba Ke: The Money Place, which takes a look at Somba Ke, one of the worlds most notorious uranium mines.