Sunbeam Names New Boston GM

Randi GoldKlank, director of sales for Sunbeam's NBC affiliate WHDH and CW affiliate WLVI, both Boston, has been named VP and general manager of the station.





She replaces Mike Carson, who will remain a consultant to the station for the next year.





Goldklank previously held sales positions at Sunbeam's WSVN Miami from 1990 to 2000. Her resume also includes a stint at rep firm Katz Television Group in New York.