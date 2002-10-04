Sunbeam Ansins honor parents

Sunbeam Television owner Ed Ansin and brother Ron have donated $1 million to

the United Way of Massachusetts Bay in honor of their late parents, Sidney and

Sophie Ansin. The gift was given at a luncheon held at Ansin's WHDH-TV Boston

studio.

Sunbeam said the gift will be matched in part by the charitable Boston

Foundation and will be used to endow the "Sidney and Sophie Ansin Executive

Leadership Chair."

Sunbeam said the Ansins are the first to donate more than $1 million to three

United Way agencies: Boston, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.