Sunbeam Ansins honor parents
Sunbeam Television owner Ed Ansin and brother Ron have donated $1 million to
the United Way of Massachusetts Bay in honor of their late parents, Sidney and
Sophie Ansin. The gift was given at a luncheon held at Ansin's WHDH-TV Boston
studio.
Sunbeam said the gift will be matched in part by the charitable Boston
Foundation and will be used to endow the "Sidney and Sophie Ansin Executive
Leadership Chair."
Sunbeam said the Ansins are the first to donate more than $1 million to three
United Way agencies: Boston, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
