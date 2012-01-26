Sunbeam and DirecTV Reach Retrans Agreement

Sunbeam and DirecTV have reached a retrans

agreement that insures, for one thing, that the Super Bowl will not be blacked

out on Sunbeam's Boston NBC affiliate.

The

agreement covers WHDH and WLVI Boston and WSVN Miami and comes after calls from

Massachusetts legislators to the

parties and to the FCC to get a deal done before the big game, which features

the New England Patriots.

"We

are pleased to have reached an agreement to end the Sunbeam blackout, and

regret that any of our customers were forced into the middle of a business

dispute where they should never have been in the first place," said

DirecTV. "We believe, like many, the public interest is best served by

allowing customers to keep their local broadcast stations as we negotiate

future agreements, rather than being denied access by broadcast stations and

used as leverage in what should be a private business matter."

"We

are pleased that we reached an agreement with DirecTV, and we appreciate our

viewers' patience during this tough negotiation," said Robert Leider, executive VP and

GM of Sunbeam.