Summerall Comes Off Bench

Sportscasting legend Pat Summerall is suiting up once again.

The former NFL announcer--for four decades--will return to the booth, this time for Sunday Night Football.



Summerall will sub for four games, beginning Aug. 12, while Mike Patrick undergoes heart bypass surgery, scheduled for the next couple of days.



"Our first priority is seeing that Mike has a full and smooth recovery," said ESPN programming EVP Mark Shapiro. "In the meantime, who better to come off the bench than a legendary voice like Pat Summerall,” Shapiro said.