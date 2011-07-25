Summer Press Tour 2011 Schedule
Complete Coverage:
2011 TCA Summer Press Tour
Below is the schedule for the Television Critics Association's 2011 Summer Press Tour.
All times Pacific.
Wednesday, July 27
8:30-9:15 a.m.: The Weather Channel
9:30-10:30 a.m.: ESPN
10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Hallmark
12:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Lunch (Hallmark)
2:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m. History and Lifetime
4:30-5:15 p.m.: GMC
5:15-6:30 p.m.: Cocktails (Univision)
7:00-10:00 p.m. Evening Event (Playboy TV's "TV For 2")
Thursday, July 28
8:30-9:30 a.m.: AMC
10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: BBC America
12:15-2:30 p.m.: Working Lunch (Nat Geo Channels)
3:00-6:00 p.m.: HBO
7:00-10:00 p.m.: Evening Event (BBC America)
Friday, July 29
8:30-11:30 a.m.: Discovery Networks & OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
11:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Working Lunch (Encore & Starz)
2:30-4:45 p.m.: MTV Networks
4:45-6:30 p.m.: Cocktail Party (MTV Networks)
7:00-10:00 p.m.: Evening Event (Sundance)
Saturday, July 30
PBS
Sunday, July 31
PBS
Monday, August 1
NBCUniversal
9:00-9:45 a.m.: Session #1: Executive session
10:45-11:15 a.m.: Session #2: The Playboy Club
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Session #3: Free Agents
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Lunch Session NBC's Sunday Night Football and Super Bowl XLVI
1:30-2:00 p.m.: Session #4: Whitney
2:15-2:45 p.m.: Session #5: Up All Night
3:00-3:30 p.m.: Session #6: Grimm
3:45-4:15 p.m.: Session #7: Prime Suspect
4:30-5:15 p.m.: Session #8: The Sing-Off
7:00-10:00 p.m.: NBCUniversal All-Star Party at The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel
Tuesday, August2
NBCUniversal
9:00-10:00 a.m.: Necessary Roughness, Psych and Suits (USA Network)
10:15-10:45 a.m.: Session #1: MSNBC
11:00-11:45 a.m.: Session #2: The Glee Project (Oxygen)
12:15-1:15 p.m.: Lunch Session: Most Eligible Dallas (Bravo)
1:30-2:00 p.m.: Session #3: Cristina (Telemundo)
Wednesday, August 3
CBS
9:05-9:30 a.m.: CBS Entertainment executive session with Nina Tassler
9:45-10:15 a.m.: CBS Evening News
10:15-11:30 a.m.: CBS Research presentation Q&A
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
12:15-12:45 p.m.: Unforgettable
2:00-2:30 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls
2:45-3:15 p.m.: A Gifted Man
4:00-4:30 p.m.: Person of Interest
4:45-5:15 p.m.: How to Be a Gentleman
7:00 p.m.: Stars party at the Pagoda
Thursday, August 4
Showtime/The CW
8:30-9:00 a.m.: Homeland (Showtime)
9:15-9:45 a.m.: Executive session with Mark Pedowitz, The CW
10:45-11:15 a.m.: Ringer (The CW)
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Hart of Dixie (The CW)
12:15-12:45 p.m.: The Love We Make: Paul McCartney and the Convert for New York City (Showtime)
1:45-2:15 p.m.: Rebirth (Showtime)
2:30-3:00 p.m.: Web Therapy (Showtime)
3:15-3:45 p.m.: The Secret Circle (The CW)
4:30-5:00 p.m.: H8R (The CW)
5:15-5:45 p.m.: Dr. Drew's Lifechangers (The CW)
Friday, August 5
Fox
Allen Gregory
Executive session
I Hate My Teenage Daughter
MasterChef,Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares
New Girl
Primetime
Emmy Awards
Raising Hope
Terra Nova
The X Factor
Saturday, August 6
FX & TCA Awards in the evening
Sunday, August 7
Disney-ABC
9:00 a.m.: Pan Am (ABC)
9:45 a.m.: Charlie's Angels (ABC)
10:30 a.m.: ABC Executive Session and Writing Time with Paul Lee, President, ABC Entertainment Group
11:45 a.m.: ABC Daytime Session and The Chew
12:15 p.m.: The Chew Lunch
1:30 p.m.: ABC Family Session
2:15 p.m.: Once Upon a Time (ABC)
3:00 p.m.: Man Up! (ABC)
3:45 p.m.: Revenge (ABC)
6-8:30 p.m.: Disney-ABC Television Group All-Star Cocktail Reception
Monday, August 8
Disney/ABC
9:00 a.m.: Last Man Standing (ABC)
1:00 p.m.: Buses depart for ABC's Body of Proof set visit (RSVP required per separate invitation by Wednesday, July 27)
