Summer Press Tour 2011 Schedule

Below is the schedule for the Television Critics Association's 2011 Summer Press Tour.

All times Pacific.

Wednesday, July 27

8:30-9:15 a.m.: The Weather Channel

9:30-10:30 a.m.: ESPN

10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Hallmark

12:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Lunch (Hallmark)

2:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m. History and Lifetime

4:30-5:15 p.m.: GMC

5:15-6:30 p.m.: Cocktails (Univision)

7:00-10:00 p.m. Evening Event (Playboy TV's "TV For 2")

Thursday, July 28

8:30-9:30 a.m.: AMC

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: BBC America

12:15-2:30 p.m.: Working Lunch (Nat Geo Channels)

3:00-6:00 p.m.: HBO

7:00-10:00 p.m.: Evening Event (BBC America)

Friday, July 29

8:30-11:30 a.m.: Discovery Networks & OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

11:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Working Lunch (Encore & Starz)

2:30-4:45 p.m.: MTV Networks

4:45-6:30 p.m.: Cocktail Party (MTV Networks)

7:00-10:00 p.m.: Evening Event (Sundance)

Saturday, July 30

PBS

Sunday, July 31

PBS



Monday, August 1

NBCUniversal



9:00-9:45 a.m.: Session #1: Executive session

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Session #2: The Playboy Club

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Session #3: Free Agents

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Lunch Session NBC's Sunday Night Football and Super Bowl XLVI

1:30-2:00 p.m.: Session #4: Whitney

2:15-2:45 p.m.: Session #5: Up All Night

3:00-3:30 p.m.: Session #6: Grimm

3:45-4:15 p.m.: Session #7: Prime Suspect

4:30-5:15 p.m.: Session #8: The Sing-Off

7:00-10:00 p.m.: NBCUniversal All-Star Party at The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel

Tuesday, August2

NBCUniversal

9:00-10:00 a.m.: Necessary Roughness, Psych and Suits (USA Network)

10:15-10:45 a.m.: Session #1: MSNBC

11:00-11:45 a.m.: Session #2: The Glee Project (Oxygen)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Lunch Session: Most Eligible Dallas (Bravo)

1:30-2:00 p.m.: Session #3: Cristina (Telemundo)

Wednesday, August 3

CBS

9:05-9:30 a.m.: CBS Entertainment executive session with Nina Tassler

9:45-10:15 a.m.: CBS Evening News

10:15-11:30 a.m.: CBS Research presentation Q&A

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

12:15-12:45 p.m.: Unforgettable

2:00-2:30 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls

2:45-3:15 p.m.: A Gifted Man

4:00-4:30 p.m.: Person of Interest

4:45-5:15 p.m.: How to Be a Gentleman

7:00 p.m.: Stars party at the Pagoda

Thursday, August 4

Showtime/The CW

8:30-9:00 a.m.: Homeland (Showtime)

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Executive session with Mark Pedowitz, The CW

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Ringer (The CW)

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Hart of Dixie (The CW)

12:15-12:45 p.m.: The Love We Make: Paul McCartney and the Convert for New York City (Showtime)

1:45-2:15 p.m.: Rebirth (Showtime)

2:30-3:00 p.m.: Web Therapy (Showtime)

3:15-3:45 p.m.: The Secret Circle (The CW)

4:30-5:00 p.m.: H8R (The CW)

5:15-5:45 p.m.: Dr. Drew's Lifechangers (The CW)

Friday, August 5

Fox

Allen Gregory

Executive session

I Hate My Teenage Daughter

MasterChef,Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares

New Girl

Primetime

Emmy Awards

Raising Hope

Terra Nova

The X Factor

Saturday, August 6

FX & TCA Awards in the evening

Sunday, August 7

Disney-ABC

9:00 a.m.: Pan Am (ABC)

9:45 a.m.: Charlie's Angels (ABC)

10:30 a.m.: ABC Executive Session and Writing Time with Paul Lee, President, ABC Entertainment Group

11:45 a.m.: ABC Daytime Session and The Chew

12:15 p.m.: The Chew Lunch

1:30 p.m.: ABC Family Session

2:15 p.m.: Once Upon a Time (ABC)

3:00 p.m.: Man Up! (ABC)

3:45 p.m.: Revenge (ABC)

6-8:30 p.m.: Disney-ABC Television Group All-Star Cocktail Reception

Monday, August 8

Disney/ABC

9:00 a.m.: Last Man Standing (ABC)

1:00 p.m.: Buses depart for ABC's Body of Proof set visit (RSVP required per separate invitation by Wednesday, July 27)