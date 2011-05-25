'Summerby Bravo' Promo Features Britney Spears' New Single
Britney Spears'
new single, "I Wanna Go" will be featured exclusively on Bravo Media's "Summer
by Bravo" campaign, debuting May 26 on television and in movie theaters.
Plugging the
network's summer lineup, the "Summer by Bravo" campaign will feature promos
that include over 20 "Bravolebrities." Jewel, Padma Laksmi, Kathy Griffin and
Kara DioGuardi will all be shown in various promos, which expectedly use a
summer camp theme.
The "Summer by
Bravo" lineup features ten new series, including: Platinum Hit (May 30), Million
Dollar Decorators (May 31), Rocco's Dinner Party (June 15), Flipping
Out (July), Mad Fashion (August), Most Eligible Dallas
(August), Ready To Wear (August). The Millionaire Matchmaker, The
Rachel Zoe Project, and Top Chef Just Desserts will premiere later
in the summer.
New episodes of Watch
What Happens: Live, The Real Housewives ofNew Jerseyand The Real
Housewives of New York City will be part of the lineup as well.
Last summer's
campaign helped increase the summer ratings by 18% percent among adults 18-49.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.