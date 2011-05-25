'Summerby Bravo' Promo Features Britney Spears' New Single

Britney Spears'

new single, "I Wanna Go" will be featured exclusively on Bravo Media's "Summer

by Bravo" campaign, debuting May 26 on television and in movie theaters.

Plugging the

network's summer lineup, the "Summer by Bravo" campaign will feature promos

that include over 20 "Bravolebrities." Jewel, Padma Laksmi, Kathy Griffin and

Kara DioGuardi will all be shown in various promos, which expectedly use a

summer camp theme.

The "Summer by

Bravo" lineup features ten new series, including: Platinum Hit (May 30), Million

Dollar Decorators (May 31), Rocco's Dinner Party (June 15), Flipping

Out (July), Mad Fashion (August), Most Eligible Dallas

(August), Ready To Wear (August). The Millionaire Matchmaker, The

Rachel Zoe Project, and Top Chef Just Desserts will premiere later

in the summer.

New episodes of Watch

What Happens: Live, The Real Housewives ofNew Jerseyand The Real

Housewives of New York City will be part of the lineup as well.

Last summer's

campaign helped increase the summer ratings by 18% percent among adults 18-49.