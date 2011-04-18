Sumber Joins Hearst Television as Director of Digital Sales

Hearst Television on Monday announced that Jonathan D. Sumber

will join the company at the New York headquarters as director of digital sales.

Sumber is leaving his position as manager of digital accounts

& business development for Media Networks, Inc., a division of Time Inc.

There, he oversaw sales training, sell-through, product and partnership development,

as well as managing the Digital Media Group, launched in 2006. He previously

served as digital product supervisor for the newspaper division of Gannett in

White Plains, N.Y.