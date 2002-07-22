Sullivan: NAB exec will be hired soon

Headhunter Joe Sullivan said the search to replace Chuck Sherman as National

Association of Broadcasters executive vice president, television (he will

remain president of the NAB Education Foundation) is expected to be completed

by Labor Day.

Semifinalists for the post will be interviewed by NAB president Eddie Fritts

in August.

Sullivan wouldn't comment, but reliable sources told Broadcasting &

Cable the winning candidate will be making $250,000 per year, with a bonus of up

to $50,000.