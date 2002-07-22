Sullivan: NAB exec will be hired soon
Headhunter Joe Sullivan said the search to replace Chuck Sherman as National
Association of Broadcasters executive vice president, television (he will
remain president of the NAB Education Foundation) is expected to be completed
by Labor Day.
Semifinalists for the post will be interviewed by NAB president Eddie Fritts
in August.
Sullivan wouldn't comment, but reliable sources told Broadcasting &
Cable the winning candidate will be making $250,000 per year, with a bonus of up
to $50,000.
