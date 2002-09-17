Sullivan joins MSNBC
MSNBC has recruited local TV veteran Susan Sullivan to be its first news
director.
Sullivan, most recently vice president and news director for Fox's WNYW-TV in
New York, will have a hand in editorial decision making and program development.
Earlier this year, MSNBC recruited another New York TV veteran, Jerry Nachman, to
be a program host and editor in chief, but his role is chiefly as an anchor.
Sullivan has also been the news director for WTTG in Washington, D.C., and
Phoenix's KNXV.
