Sullivan joins MSNBC

MSNBC has recruited local TV veteran Susan Sullivan to be its first news

director.

Sullivan, most recently vice president and news director for Fox's WNYW-TV in

New York, will have a hand in editorial decision making and program development.

Earlier this year, MSNBC recruited another New York TV veteran, Jerry Nachman, to

be a program host and editor in chief, but his role is chiefly as an anchor.

Sullivan has also been the news director for WTTG in Washington, D.C., and

Phoenix's KNXV.