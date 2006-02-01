Sullivan Heads National Spot for CBS

James Sullivan, VP of sales for CBS-owned WBBM Chicago is moving to the mothership to head national spot.

Sullivan, who has been with WBBM for the past four years, will trade the City of the Big Shoulders for the Big Apple, moving to New York as president of national sales for CBS Television Stations, overseeing national spot for 25 TVs.

He reports to Tom Kane, president and CEO of the CBS Television Stations. The top spot-sales job has been vacant since September, when Kane, who had headed both station and rep sales, took the top station job.

It will be a return to the national spot-sales spotlight for Sullivan, who was VP and group sales manager for CBS Spot Sales back when it had 11 stations (before the merger with Viacom, from which CBS has recently been semi-unmerged).

His resume also includes rep firm Petry.