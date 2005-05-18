Sue Thomas Exits Pax

With the news that Pax's Sue Thomas: FBEye will end its run May 22, that makes two shows revolving around disabled characters taht will bite the dust after this season.

ABC's new schedule, released earlier this week, did not include low-rated Blind Justice, about a blind detective, which replaced NYPD Blue (both shows were from Stephen Bochco) but failed to catch on.

ABC will slate Boston Legal in the Tuesday 10 p.m. time period next season.

Sue Thomas, the series is based on Sue Thomas, the FBI's first deaf agent, who will make a guest appearance for the finale.



Pax has axed programming personell and is looking to add more paid programming.