Suddenlink-Viacom Continue to Negotiate Network Renewals

With the year-end deadline nearing, Suddenlink Communications is

continuing to negotiate a renewal agreement encompassing a host of

Viacom-owned networks.

The contract between the cable operator and

programmer expires on Dec. 31, covering such networks as Nickelodeon,

MTV, TV Land, Comedy Central, Spike TV, VH1 and CMT.

Suddenlink

officials said that if a new deal was not struck with Viacom, its

subscribers' monthly cable bill would decline, reflecting the length of

any disconnection.

"In our experience, many of these contract

negotiations are not completed until just before their expiration date,

although we sincerely hope this one can be completed well before then,"

said Suddenlink senior vice president of communications Pete Abel in a

statement. "To that end, we will continue to negotiate in good faith

with Viacom to establish a new contract with fair and reasonable terms

for our customers. In the unusual event those negotiations are

unsuccessful and Viacom refuses to allow us to carry some or all of the

above-listed channels after December 31, we pledge to reduce customer

prices by the cost of the affected channels for whatever length of time

they are unavailable."



