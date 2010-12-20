Suddenlink-Viacom Continue to Negotiate Network Renewals
With the year-end deadline nearing, Suddenlink Communications is
continuing to negotiate a renewal agreement encompassing a host of
Viacom-owned networks.
The contract between the cable operator and
programmer expires on Dec. 31, covering such networks as Nickelodeon,
MTV, TV Land, Comedy Central, Spike TV, VH1 and CMT.
Suddenlink
officials said that if a new deal was not struck with Viacom, its
subscribers' monthly cable bill would decline, reflecting the length of
any disconnection.
"In our experience, many of these contract
negotiations are not completed until just before their expiration date,
although we sincerely hope this one can be completed well before then,"
said Suddenlink senior vice president of communications Pete Abel in a
statement. "To that end, we will continue to negotiate in good faith
with Viacom to establish a new contract with fair and reasonable terms
for our customers. In the unusual event those negotiations are
unsuccessful and Viacom refuses to allow us to carry some or all of the
above-listed channels after December 31, we pledge to reduce customer
prices by the cost of the affected channels for whatever length of time
they are unavailable."
