Suddenlink Says 20% Price Hike, Epix At Center Of Viacom Renewal Negotiations
With the contract set to expire on Dec. 31, Suddenlink alerted its
subscribers that Viacom wants a 20% hike in overall programming costs as
part of a package that would include movie service Epix.
On its Web site,
Suddenlink told its customers that it continues to negotiate with
Viacom, reminding its subscriber base that the contract concludes at
midnight on Dec. 31.
"Unfortunately, despite a challenging economic
environment, Viacom wants a more than 20% overall increase in what they
are paid, which includes significant payment for a new network with
R-rated programming that our customers have not requested and may not
want," wrote Suddenlink.
