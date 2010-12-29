Suddenlink Says 20% Price Hike, Epix At Center Of Viacom Renewal Negotiations

With the contract set to expire on Dec. 31, Suddenlink alerted its

subscribers that Viacom wants a 20% hike in overall programming costs as

part of a package that would include movie service Epix.

On its Web site,

Suddenlink told its customers that it continues to negotiate with

Viacom, reminding its subscriber base that the contract concludes at

midnight on Dec. 31.

"Unfortunately, despite a challenging economic

environment, Viacom wants a more than 20% overall increase in what they

are paid, which includes significant payment for a new network with

R-rated programming that our customers have not requested and may not

want," wrote Suddenlink.

