Suddenlink, Fox Still Talking

Suddenlink Communications is still in negotiations with News Corp.'s Fox television stations in six markets, working hard to avoid a blackout of that programming and more as a Jan. 2 deadline draws near.

Fox stations in Los Angeles (KTTV); Phoenix (KSAZ); Memphis (WHBQ); Houston (KRIV); Dallas (KDFW) and Austin (KTBC); My Network TV stations in Houston (KTXH); Dallas (KDFI); and Phoenix (KUTP); as well as cable networks FX, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Speed, Fuel TV, Fox Soccer, Fox Movie Channel, Fox Deportes, Fox College Sports and several regional sports networks are set to go dark to Suddenlink customers unless a deal is reached by the 5 p.m. Jan. 2 deadline. Not part of the negotiations is Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, which are under a separate carriage agreement with the MSO.

While the two sides appear to be still talking, at issue is pricing. Suddenlink has said that Fox is demanding as much as a 25% increase in pricing for the channels.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.