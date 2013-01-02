Suddenlink, Fox Agree to Extension

News Corp.'s programming units have agreed to extend their

carriage deadline with Suddenlink Communications until 11:59 p.m. Central Time

on Jan. 3 as the two sides continue to try to hammer out a deal.

Fox stations in Los Angeles (KTTV); Phoenix (KSAZ); Memphis

(WHBQ); Houston (KRIV); Dallas (KDFW) and Austin (KTBC); My Network TV stations

in Houston (KTXH); Dallas (KDFI); and Phoenix (KUTP); as well as cable networks

FX, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Speed, Fuel TV, Fox Soccer, Fox

Movie Channel, Fox Deportes, Fox College Sports and several regional sports

networks were originally set to go dark at 5 p.m. Jan. 2 if

a deal wasn't reached. The extension appears to show that some progress is

being made. Not part of the negotiations are Fox News Channel and Fox Business

Network, which are under a separate carriage agreement with the MSO.

"We continue to negotiate with them in good faith and are

making progress toward an agreement," Suddenlink said in a statement.

Suddenlink has said that Fox is demanding as much as a 25%

increase in pricing for the channels.

Fox declined to comment about the ongoing negotiations but a

spokesman for the programmer confirmed that an extension had been granted.