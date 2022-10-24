'Succession' Trailer: Family Drama Evolves in Season Four

A new trailer for the HBO's Emmy-winning drama series Succession promises more drama for the Roy family in the show's fourth season.

Succession, which won a 2022 Emmy Award for best drama series, follows the exploits of the Roy family, including the patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

According to HBO, the fourth season picks up after the proposed sale of the family-owned media company Waystar Royco, and how the prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed, said the network.

The series also stars Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Succession is executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. ■