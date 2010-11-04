Subs Rise at DirecTV

DirecTV managed to keep up the subscriber growth momentum in the third

quarter, adding 174,000 new customers in its domestic operations, fueled

by advanced products like HD and digital video recorders.

Including its Latin American operations, net new subscribers rose by about 380,000 customers.

The

U.S. results built on the momentum of the first two quarters of the

year when the satellite giant added 100,000 net new subscribers in each

three-month period.

