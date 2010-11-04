Subs Rise at DirecTV
DirecTV managed to keep up the subscriber growth momentum in the third
quarter, adding 174,000 new customers in its domestic operations, fueled
by advanced products like HD and digital video recorders.
Including its Latin American operations, net new subscribers rose by about 380,000 customers.
The
U.S. results built on the momentum of the first two quarters of the
year when the satellite giant added 100,000 net new subscribers in each
three-month period.
