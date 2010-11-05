Sub Losses Plague Dish in Q3

Subscriber losses continued to plague Dish Network in the third quarter,

as the second largest satellite TV service provider in the country lost

about 29,000 customers in the period, a sign that some analysts said

pointed to its focus on price conscious customers.

It was the second consecutive quarter of subscriber losses for Dish - the satellite giant lost about 19,000 customers in the second quarter.

And depending on the analyst, it was either a sign of the folly of

targeting lower-end customers or a temporary rough spot as Dish weeds

out lower-tier customers for those buying HDTV and other advanced

services

In a research report Friday, Sanford Bernstein cable and

satellite analyst Craig Moffett singled out the subscriber "shrinkage"

as a sign that Dish is once again headed for rough waters.

"The

travails of the low end consumer poured cold water on Dish's nascent

recovery from the rough patch it had hit in 2009 and, as any Seinfeld

fan will recall, with cold water comes shrinkage," Moffett wrote.



