Sub Growth Soars at DirecTV

DirecTV blew away analysts fourth quarter subscriber growth

expectations, adding 289,000 net new customers domestically during the

period, double the growth of a year ago.

For the year, the satellite

TV giant added 663,000 net new subscribers in the United States, behind

the 993,000 added in 2009. In Latin America, DirecTV added 1.2 million

net new customers for the year, its biggest growth spurt in that area

ever.

DirecTV ended the year with 19.2 million customers in the

United States and 5.8 million in Latin America (8.9 million including

Sky Mexico).

Click here to read the full article at Multichannel.com.