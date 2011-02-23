Sub Growth Soars at DirecTV
DirecTV blew away analysts fourth quarter subscriber growth
expectations, adding 289,000 net new customers domestically during the
period, double the growth of a year ago.
For the year, the satellite
TV giant added 663,000 net new subscribers in the United States, behind
the 993,000 added in 2009. In Latin America, DirecTV added 1.2 million
net new customers for the year, its biggest growth spurt in that area
ever.
DirecTV ended the year with 19.2 million customers in the
United States and 5.8 million in Latin America (8.9 million including
Sky Mexico).
