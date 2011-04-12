Style Orders ‘Jerseylicious' Spinoff ‘Glam Fairy'
The Style Network has picked up the series Glam Fairy, a spinoff of its most
popular series Jerseylicious,
starring makeup artist Alexa Prisco. The series is set to debut in October.
The 10-episode Glam
Fairy chronicles Prisco's life after leaving the Gatsby Salon to start her
own business. The series, from Endemol USA, shows Prisco and her team of
"fairies" as they create new looks for clients. Glam Fairy first aired on Style as a special on Jan. 30, which drew
about 250,000 viewers.
Also joining Style's lineup is Big Rich Texas, premiering in July, a 10-episode docu-series about
five wealthy mothers and their daughters at an elite country club in Dallas. "In
addition to the one-of-a-kind personalities and 24/7 drama, what separates this
series from the bunch is the unique focus on the mother-daughter relationships
that fuel their lives," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, The Style
Network.
The
final pick-up is the multi-part special How
Do I Look?: The Search for the Worst Dressed in America, which looks for
the country's worst fashion victims. Hosted by Jeannine Mai, the show will
search multiple cities before crowning a winner who will be taken to Hollywood
for a makeover. The new edition of the network's How Do I Look? franchise will air in September.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.