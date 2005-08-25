Style Gets Ambush Makeover

The Style Network has picked up Twentieth Television’s syndicated makeover program Ambush Makeover.

Twentieth canceled the half-hour show last April with nearly 300 episodes in the can.

Style will run the show as a weekday strip at 6 p.m., starting Sept. 12, when the program’s first run ends.

Twentieth initially distributed Ambush as a cash-only strip on a limited test-run basis on Fox-owned stations in 20 markets in summer 2003. The distributor later sold it to stations nationwide for the 2004-5 season.

The show, from Banyan Productions (of TLC’s Trading Spaces fame), features a rotating team of “style agents” who surprise and make over fashion "victims."

The Style Network, owned by E! Networks, is available to 42 million subscribers. It averaged 62,000 total viewers in July.