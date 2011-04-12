Style Developing Weekly Lifestyle Series
The Style Network is developing a weekly lifestyle series
co-hosted by model Adrianne Curry, actress Vivica A. Fox, fashion designer Nick
Verreos and former Bachelorette Ali
Fedotowsky, the network announced Tuesday at its upfront presentation to press
in New York.
The half-hour series will feature in-studio guests, product
demos and makeover segments and will feature a studio audience.
Among the other series in development for 2011-12 are Birth Moms, a docuseries about expectant
mothers giving their babies up for adoption; The Amandas, a home makeover show featuring organizational
specialist Amanda LeBlanc; and Miss Fit,
about a former beauty queen turned trainer who runs a women-only fitness club
in Boston.
Also in the mix is the trivia show Are You Dressed?, the reimagined Style franchise The Look For Less,and Makeover Madness,
about a team of experts trying to break world records for most makeovers in one
sitting.
Two new pilots is development, Single With 7 and The Riveras,
are part of Style's new "Latina Modern Mom" initiative to expand the Hispanic
presence on the network. Single With 7
chronicles the life of a 29-year-old radio DJ raising her seven nieces and
nephews while her sister is in prison. Docu-series The Riveras follows a Puerto Rican family who own two dance studios
in Queens, N.Y.
"We are extremely happy to have assembled this
compelling line-up of new programming for our viewers," said Salaam
Coleman Smith, president, The Style Network. "While the shows are
wide-ranging and diverse, each project is infused with Style's ‘Before Meets
After' mantra and captures the aspirational and inspirational components of the
network's brand."
