Style Developing Weekly Lifestyle Series

The Style Network is developing a weekly lifestyle series

co-hosted by model Adrianne Curry, actress Vivica A. Fox, fashion designer Nick

Verreos and former Bachelorette Ali

Fedotowsky, the network announced Tuesday at its upfront presentation to press

in New York.

The half-hour series will feature in-studio guests, product

demos and makeover segments and will feature a studio audience.

Among the other series in development for 2011-12 are Birth Moms, a docuseries about expectant

mothers giving their babies up for adoption; The Amandas, a home makeover show featuring organizational

specialist Amanda LeBlanc; and Miss Fit,

about a former beauty queen turned trainer who runs a women-only fitness club

in Boston.

Also in the mix is the trivia show Are You Dressed?, the reimagined Style franchise The Look For Less,and Makeover Madness,

about a team of experts trying to break world records for most makeovers in one

sitting.

Two new pilots is development, Single With 7 and The Riveras,

are part of Style's new "Latina Modern Mom" initiative to expand the Hispanic

presence on the network. Single With 7

chronicles the life of a 29-year-old radio DJ raising her seven nieces and

nephews while her sister is in prison. Docu-series The Riveras follows a Puerto Rican family who own two dance studios

in Queens, N.Y.

"We are extremely happy to have assembled this

compelling line-up of new programming for our viewers," said Salaam

Coleman Smith, president, The Style Network. "While the shows are

wide-ranging and diverse, each project is infused with Style's ‘Before Meets

After' mantra and captures the aspirational and inspirational components of the

network's brand."